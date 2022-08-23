Crews respond to Northwest Roanoke structure fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Another fire happened in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said that around 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a structure fire in Northwest Roanoke.

Crews said the fire happened on the 200 block of Wells Avenue NW.

The fire is under control and no injuries have been reported, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, crews said.

