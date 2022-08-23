82º

WATCH: The Morning Sprint August 23, 2022

Livestream begins weekdays at 9 a.m.

ROANOKE, Va. – Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!

