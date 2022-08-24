12-year-old boy missing in Alleghany County found safe, Sheriff says

Bradley “Joe” McGuire was last seen leaving Boys Home on his bicycle, which was later found at the entrance to Boys Home, authorities said

COVINGTON, Va. – UPDATE 11:21 p.m.:

Bradley has been found safe, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities are looking for a 12-year-old boy that went missing Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Bradley “Joe” McGuire, 12 years old, was last seen by Boys Home staff between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday as he was leaving on his bicycle while carrying his fishing pole.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and either a camouflage or green shirt and a gray polo fleece with a Boys Home logo, the Sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said that his bike was located near the entrance to Boys Home.

The Sheriff’s Office said their Emergency Response Team, Virginia State Police, and Department of Wildlife are currently searching the area on foot and with drone aircraft.

If you see Bradley or know where he might be, you’re asked to call 911.