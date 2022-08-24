Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley

Sen. Warner was in Wytheville today to meet with community leaders to hear about challenges they're facing

GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue.

Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing.

Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology.

”We used to make about 40 percent of all those chips in America. Now we make 12 percent. This investment will bring at least 10 of these factories, and they are factories that employ thousands of people, my goal is to make sure at least one of these factories ends up in Virginia, and my hope is in Southside or Southwest Virginia,” Warner said.

Warner also visited Galax on Tuesday afternoon to present a 500 thousand dollar check in federal funding to God’s Store House Soup Kitchen.