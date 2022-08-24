Nothing found after bomb threat reported at Alleghany High School

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Nothing was found after a bomb threat was received for Alleghany High School, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The school has resumed normal activities and authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Students have been evacuated from Alleghany High School after a bomb threat was reported, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

Officials said the school was evacuated around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. As of 25 minutes ago, students were still evacuated and law enforcement was on site.

All other school buildings in the district were placed under a shelter in place as a precaution.

Sheriff Kevin Hall told 10 News that a student inside the cafeteria received the threat via air drop. The student then reported it to school officials, and the building was evacuated to the football field. Authorities said they don’t know who sent the student the message.

As of 2:20 p.m., deputies had just searched the cafeteria where the bomb was said to be located but didn’t find anything.

Officials said parents were notified and the sheriff’s office is still investigating.

10 News has reached out to school officials for more information.

