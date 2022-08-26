Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg overnight

Police said a man started firing shots at them around 2 a.m. this morning

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

At about 2 a.m., Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg.

While at the scene, a male subject allegedly began firing shots at the officers and deputies, prompting them to return fire.

Authorities tell 10 News that officers provided first aid right away and Blacksburg Rescue was called to the scene as well.

At this time, the man who died in the shooting has not been identified.

Officers and deputies were not hurt in the incident, according to authorities.

We’re told that the Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are following their protocols for officer-involved shootings.

Virginia State Police is still investigating the incident and will be notifying the family before releasing the name of the man.