New Christ-based addiction outreach center set to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is making its way into Roanoke to help people struggling with addiction and other challenges.

Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge will host a grand opening Saturday at their new office in Roanoke.

The non-profit is a Christ-centered addiction treatment program for men, women, and teenagers. They also help people experiencing homelessness and other people struggling.

“We help those with life-controlling issues to get help and give them another outlet or have another chance at life if they’ve messed up or anything like that,” said Outreach Director, Shaquan Roman.

The center’s grand opening will be held at their office, located on Colonial Avenue near Towers Shopping Center, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City leaders will be in attendance to celebrate the new program.