Deputies found missing Orange County man

Picture of 71 year old Kobus Forie

UPDATE: 9:20

Detectives searching for Kobus Forie said he has been found safe.

They did not specify where the senior was located.

________________________________________________________________________

The Orange County sheriff’s office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie.

Investigators said he was last seen on Friday around 4 in the afternoon at Wildflower way in Locust Grove, Virginia.

Deputies said he was possibly wearing a light-colored shirt, cream shorts, and gray shoes.

Law enforcement believes the missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.