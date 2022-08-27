Deputies found missing Orange County man

UPDATE: 9:20
Detectives searching for Kobus Forie said he has been found safe.
They did not specify where the senior was located.
________________________________________________________________________
The Orange County sheriff’s office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie.
Investigators said he was last seen on Friday around 4 in the afternoon at Wildflower way in Locust Grove, Virginia.
Deputies said he was possibly wearing a light-colored shirt, cream shorts, and gray shoes.
Law enforcement believes the missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.