Authorities identify 29-year-old man killed in Blacksburg officer-involved shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg last Friday.

Joshua Amodeo, 29, of Blacksburg was identified as the man who died in the shooting around 2 a.m. on Friday in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road. Authorities said they were called to do a welfare check at the home, and officers from the Blacksburg Police Department and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived to attempt to de-escalate the situation.

State Police said Amodeo was talking with officers outside a home when he went inside and came back out with a gun and shot at the officers. Officers shot back and hit Amodeo, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident and no officers or deputies were hurt in the shooting.

Once the investigation is complete, Virginia State Police will turn the findings over to the Blacksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney for adjudication.