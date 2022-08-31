Man sentenced in Appomattox County fatal shooting

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 7 suspended in a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021.

As we’ve reported previously, the shooting happened in a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road and resulted in the death of Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr., also of Spout Spring, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting; however, he pleaded guilty earlier this month to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.