William Fleming loses on home turf against Albermarle

ROANOKE, Va. – Under the Friday night lights at William Fleming, and the Colonials went up early in the game.
Albermarle was persistent in the game, which paid off in the end.
Albermarle shut out Fleming with a 33-17 final score.
ROANOKE, Va. – Under the Friday night lights at William Fleming, and the Colonials went up early in the game.
Albermarle was persistent in the game, which paid off in the end.
Albermarle shut out Fleming with a 33-17 final score.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.