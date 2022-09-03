70º

Local News

William Fleming loses on home turf against Albermarle

The game’s final score was 33-17

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Jefferson District, Blue Ridge District, 1st and 10, Football, Sports
The Patriots defeats the Colonels, 33-17

ROANOKE, Va. – Under the Friday night lights at William Fleming, and the Colonials went up early in the game.

Albermarle was persistent in the game, which paid off in the end.

Albermarle shut out Fleming with a 33-17 final score.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email