Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W.
When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area.
Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on scene.
Detectives said the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.
