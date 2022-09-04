Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W.

When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area.

Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on scene.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

