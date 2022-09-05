Liberty University students return from providing disaster relief in Kentucky

Liberty University students returned from Jackson, Kentucky on Sunday, where they spent three days providing disaster relief after last month’s flooding.

The group helped remove debris and met with homeowners.

The students were part of the LU Serve Now program and partnered with Samaritan’s Purse.

“We talked to a woman, and this is the second time her house flooded. It had only been a month since she moved in, and her house flooded again. So, it’s a hard situation,” said Hazel Van Dyk, a Liberty University student.

“The joy [homeowners] had in them and the gratitude that they had, after going through what they went through, it taught me a lot,” said Abigail Flynn, another LU student.

More LU students will travel to Mayfield, Kentucky in October to help rebuild after last year’s tornado.