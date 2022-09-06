“Be kind to give to others”: Local boy collects peanut butter for kids in need

Today, he got a big surprise as businesses lent him a helping hand

BUCHANAN, Va. – Last week, 10 News reported on a Buchanan boy that was collecting peanut butter for kids in need.

It all started in 2019 when 10-year-old Gavin Price heard about Backpack Buddies and decided to take action.

This year, he was struggling to reach his goal, but on Tuesday, he got a big surprise.

When Kroger heard about this boy’s work of heart, they gave him 1,600 jars of peanut butter.

There’s no doubt that the word is getting out about his generosity, but Gavin said he just wants to help others.

“I do this all for one reason really. Not to get famous or anything like that I do it to give to other people. Give to people who don’t have enough to afford it. and I would tell them to be kind to give to others don’t be selfish don’t be greedy give to others,” Gavin said.

The Bank of Botetourt is also giving Gavin an $800 check, which can be used to purchase around 500 more jars of peanut butter.

That would bring Gavin’s total this year to over 3,000 jars – three times his original goal of 1,000.