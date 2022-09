CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:35 P.M.:

According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A vehicle crash on US-29 is causing delays in Campbell County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened near Leland Road and Route 622.

As of 7:51 p.m., VDOT said the north right lane was closed.

Stay with 10 News for traffic updates