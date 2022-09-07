Horizon Behavioral Health opens women’s recovery center in Bedford

The center is a structured program for those in the early stages of sobriety

BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health announced the opening of a women’s recovery residence in Bedford.

The program was recently relocated from Lynchburg.

According to a release, the program will provide “supportive, stable housing and residential treatment for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders.”

The residence holds eight beds, with 24/7 hour staffing, and offers transportation.

“It is our honor and privilege as a Community Services Board serving Central Virginia to stand beside our recovery community with caring support as they pursue a full life deserving of opportunity and freedom,” said Melissa Lucy, CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health. “Horizon will continue to seek out innovative ways to improve access to evidence-based treatments and resources for those battling addiction, such as Horizon’s Women’s Recovery Residence.”

According to the release, the goal of the relocated center is to provide a “safe, supportive, and highly structured environment” that takes away major barriers to completing treatment while ensuring long-term recovery.

“We trust that this new ‘home away from home’ will not only continue to meet our clients’ needs but provide a comfortable and supportive environment for them as they remain dedicated to their journey of recovery,” said Alva Harold, Senior Portfolio Director at Horizon.