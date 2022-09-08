Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: Times when her majesty visited Virginia

Members of the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets (left) and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets (right) salute as Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine enter the Virginia Capitol Thursday. They are followed by Prince Philip and Virginia First Lady Anne Holton. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Richmond, VA, and Williamsburg, VA, on Thursday, May 3, 2006. The royal couple spent a short time at the newly renovated state capitol in Richmond. The queen addressed the state's General Assembly before traveling to Williamsburg, VA, about 45 miles away. (Credit: VMI)

Va. – Queen Elizabeth II extended her arms around the world.

Her majesty visited Virginia in 1957 and in 2007, meeting and greeting Virginians as well as some of the current politicians in the area, including Tim Kaine.

Virginia State Police gathered and provided security during the Royal Visits, as seen below, while her majesty visited.

In 2007, VMI Cadets lined up, saluting the Queen as she walked by.

