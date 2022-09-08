Virginia Tech enhances gameday experience for students

This season, the university announced some enhancements to the student experience at football games

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s home opener is almost here and this season, the university has announced enhancements to the student experience at football games.

There will be a new tailgating event available to students on campus at Hokie Grill. It opens three hours and 30 minutes before kickoff and will include games, live music, and more.

Gate 7 will remain a student-only entrance, but now, all students will be directed to a new point of entry to Lane Stadium, which will be located on Washington Street between the Hahn Hurst Basketball Practice Centre and the tennis courts.

The new entrance will have giveaways as well as bag checks and ticket scanning stations to help accommodate the crowds.

“Changing the way that students get in, adding some fun elements, adding additional safety kinds of things so people have more room to move around. We’re trying to do things to make it fun, enjoyable and safe,” said Mark Owczarski the Assistant VP of University Relations at Virginia Tech.