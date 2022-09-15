Missing Danville woman with dementia found safe

Naomi Willis, 62, has been reported missing by Danville police. (Credit/Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:

After an extensive search, Naomi Willis was found safe around 2:45 p.m., according to the Danville Police Department.

Willis was found alive but needed medical assistance, authorities say.

Police said that Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews in Danville are asking for help in the search for a missing Danville woman.

Naomi Willis, 62, was reported missing Thursday by her family.

Willis was last seen Thursday morning on the walking trail near Dan Daniel Park, wearing green pants and a tan shirt, according to police.

Authorities say Willis is reported to have dementia and may be lost.

Police have started a search for Willis with help from the Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Fire Department.

Danville police are asking the public to keep a look out for Willis and to call 911 with any information about her whereabouts.