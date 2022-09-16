Pittsylvania County crews offering free smoke detector installation

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – If your Pittsylvania County home doesn’t have a smoke detector, you might be in luck.

Thanks to a partnership between Pittsylvania County Public Safety, the Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Red Cross, local crews said they are offering free installation of smoke detectors in Pittsylvania County residences that do not have one already installed.

According to their website, homeowners in the area can complete a form to request a smoke detector. Once they receive the request, they said they will contact you to schedule an appointment.

The webpage said that if you rent a home in the area that doesn’t have a smoke detector, it is your landlord’s responsibility to provide and install them.

To view and fill out an application, you can visit the Pittsylvania County website.