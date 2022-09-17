20-year-old man dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, authorities said that a 1989 Toyota pickup truck was going east when it ran off the road, overturned, and then struck a tree.

Police said they identified the driver of the truck as Nolan Young, 20, of Callaway, Virginia.

Young died at the scene and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to VSP.

VSP said they believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.