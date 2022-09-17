63º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

20-year-old man dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

Authorities said the crash happened on Friday on Route 619

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Franklin County, Virginia State Police, Fatal Crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, authorities said that a 1989 Toyota pickup truck was going east when it ran off the road, overturned, and then struck a tree.

Police said they identified the driver of the truck as Nolan Young, 20, of Callaway, Virginia.

Young died at the scene and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to VSP.

VSP said they believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email