Person has life threatening injuries from fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:57 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, in the Fort lewis area.

Crews found a two-story wood frame structure that was heavily involved in fire. Neighbors advised firefighters that there was possibly someone still in the house.

The crew entered the house in the back of the structure and found one person they rescued.

Teams treated the victim on the scene and took them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.

The fire was under control in approximately 60 minutes.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate a cause.