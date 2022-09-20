In Your Town: Some of the top spots in Southside

From the Speedway to the fair, here are some of the top spots in Southside.

DANVILLE, Va. – Start your engines – 10 News is back In Your Town. This time, to some of the top spots in Southside.

You know it, any visit to Southside will likely include a stop or at least a drive by the Caesars Casino in Danville when it opens soon.

But before then, there is plenty to do in your town.

Tourism teams are highlighting, creating, and finding more and more fun things to do around town.

“It’s all about more people coming into your community, staying longer, and spending more money,” Lisa Meriwether said.

This weekend’s a good one at the Martinsville Speedway. Call it a two-for-one deal: the Valley Star Credit Union 300 race and the Henry County Fair.

“We encourage folks to come to town for several days. There are different concerts every night. Stay Saturday night for the race inside the speedway under the lights,” Roger Adams said.

“We call it the biggest, baddest NASCAR late model stock car race on the planet, and it really is,” Clay Campbell said.

Cars will race for more than $35,000 on Saturday, and tickets are on sale now.

“We have a fan fest, per se, in the in-field prior to the race where fans can go down and look at the cars up close, look at the haulers and meet the drivers for autographs. So, it’s a big day and it’s all about the fans,” Campbell said.

And just outside the race is the Fair, which returns for its second year.

“We have a new ground attraction this year, the Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show. They’re going to be awesome. They were on America’s Got Talent. We have the circus show back this year. He was a fan favorite last year. He concludes his show by jumping off a seventy-foot high dive,” Adams said.

One Admission and Unlimited Ride Wristband Combo Tickets cost $30 before 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 if you purchase them online. After Sept. 21, those tickets are $35 apiece.

The fair is open Wednesday through Saturday.

And after all of that fun, you can end the day with a cold beer at Ballad Brewing.

“Everything we serve we make here. If you come in, we have 24 taps. Every beer that comes out of those taps was made on site,” Austin Bunn, Ballad Brewing Business Manager said.

In downtown Danville, the brewery is hosting a behind-the-scenes lesson on how they make it all happen this Friday.

And there’s even more to do in your town. To find more events in Danville, check out their website here.