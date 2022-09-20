Organizers call first SWVA Pride Fest a success

Volunteers said about 3,000 people showed up at the Vinton War Memorial for Pride Fest 2022.

VINTON, Va. – This year’s SWVA Pride Fest was one for the books.

At Pride Fest 2022, there were plenty of performers and over 80 vendors – they completely sold out of vendor spaces.

Organizers said they were impressed with the turnout.

“We just couldn’t believe it, we were so overwhelmed with the community’s support, we saw people crying, there were little kids playing, we had a kids zone, it was just amazing,” Jessica Bralley said.

And they’re already looking forward to hosting another PrideFest next year.