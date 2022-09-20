88º

Smell that? Texas Roadhouse to release Honey Cinnamon Butter Candle

Preorder for the candle will open on Friday, the company said on social media

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve ever been to Texas Roadhouse, you’ve probably heard of their iconic dinner rolls – because of both the roll’s taste and smell.

Now, that warm, buttery scent will be available for you to take home – and not to eat, in this case.

On Monday, Texas Roadhouse announced on social media that they will be offering a Honey Cinnamon Butter Candle soon, and it will be available to preorder this Friday.

Texas Roadhouse said that the candles will be sold for $12 and that the link to purchase will be available on their social media accounts when it is released.

