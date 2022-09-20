Smell that? Texas Roadhouse to release Honey Cinnamon Butter Candle

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve ever been to Texas Roadhouse, you’ve probably heard of their iconic dinner rolls – because of both the roll’s taste and smell.
Now, that warm, buttery scent will be available for you to take home – and not to eat, in this case.
On Monday, Texas Roadhouse announced on social media that they will be offering a Honey Cinnamon Butter Candle soon, and it will be available to preorder this Friday.
Texas Roadhouse said that the candles will be sold for $12 and that the link to purchase will be available on their social media accounts when it is released.
COMING SOON!!! We have perfected the scent of the delicious Honey Cinnamon Butter you enjoy on your Fresh-Baked Bread and put it in candle form.

Pre-order goes live on Friday, September 23...stay tuned!
