Smell that? Texas Roadhouse to release Honey Cinnamon Butter Candle

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve ever been to Texas Roadhouse, you’ve probably heard of their iconic dinner rolls – because of both the roll’s taste and smell.

Now, that warm, buttery scent will be available for you to take home – and not to eat, in this case.

On Monday, Texas Roadhouse announced on social media that they will be offering a Honey Cinnamon Butter Candle soon, and it will be available to preorder this Friday.

Texas Roadhouse said that the candles will be sold for $12 and that the link to purchase will be available on their social media accounts when it is released.