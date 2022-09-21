Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was bought in Danville at Sunrise 6, located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are 9-21-28-30-52 with a Mega Ball number of 10. The sold ticket matches the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, winning the second prize of $1 million.

The ticket is one of two in the nation to match the first five numbers from the drawing, at an odds of 1 in 12,607,306.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the $277 million jackpot, so the jackpot will increase to $301 million for Friday’s drawing.

The winning ticket holder has 180 days to come forward and claim their prize. The Virginia Lottery recommends the winner write their name on the back of the ticket to ensure ownership.

Mega Millions are drawn every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. and can be streamed on the Virginia Lottery website.

Profits from the Virginia Lottery go to K-12 education across the state. In the 2022 Fiscal Year, more than $779 million was raised, providing 10 percent of Virginia’s K-12 budget.