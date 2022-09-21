Olympian Meb Keflezighi joined community run in downtown Roanoke

In this 2019 photo, Meb Keflezighi was the fastest runner in six of the first eight River Runs in the 21st century, with times between 42.49 and 43:39.

ROANOKE, Va. – Olympic medalist Meb Keflezghi joined the Roanoke community for a run through downtown on Tuesday evening.

Keflezghi is the only person that has won the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, and an Olympic medal in the marathon race.

Before heading out on the run, the community was able to get copies of Keflezghi’s book “26 Marathons” signed by the runner himself.

The Olympian was visiting Roanoke in partnership with CEP Compression, a company that produces training and promotional materials.

Matt Thompson is the general manager of Fleet Feet Roanoke, and was happy the CEP chose to visit Roanoke.

“It’s a huge honor for CEP to choose Roanoke as the place for this event,” Thompson said in a press release.

The community could go on either a 5-mile or 3-mile route.

Families even brought their young ones out to join in the run.