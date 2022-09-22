Hold and secure lifted at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

As of 1:05 p.m., the hold and secure status at Lucy Addison Middle School has been lifted, according to officials.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lucy Addison Middle School is on a hold and secure due to a potential threat, according to school officials.

Authorities said that students are currently with their teachers and no one is hurt.

Administrators are working with police and parents are being asked to not come to the school, as police will not allow anyone on campus until the hold and secure is lifted.

On Wednesday, both Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were placed on lockdown due to potential threats, and a 14-year-old was charged with a felony in connection to one of the incidents.

You can find the full robocall from officials to parents below: