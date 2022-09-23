41st annual Bedford Centerfest returns Saturday

There will be fun for the whole family including live bands, food trucks, a kids zone, and more

BEDFORD, Va. – The 41st Annual Bedford Centerfest is Saturday, and its expected to be bigger and better than ever.

The Central Virginia Business Coalition has taken over the event in recent years and there will be activities for the whole family, including live bands, food trucks, a kid zone, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a beer garden and more.

“Our whole mission at the Central Virginia Business Coalition is about supporting local and buying local and Centerfest brings the community together in downtown Bedford. Not just for the artisan and crafters that line the streets but also for the downtown businesses that are open,” said Heather Alto the Executive Director Central Virginia Business Coalition.

Centerfest is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.