BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

This crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers are advised to avoid Route 460 eastbound in Bedford County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Authorities say it happened near Johnson School Road.

As of 8:10 a.m., all east lanes are closed, according to VDOT.

Traffic is backed up for about 2.5 miles.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates