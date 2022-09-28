Large police presence closes entrance to Hunting Hills in Roanoke

A large police presence has closed the entrance to Hunting Hills off Route 220 in Roanoke.

More emergency and police vehicles could be seen on the road past the entrance.

Police presence on Franklin Rd/220 in Roanoke (WSLS)

The main traffic on 220 was not being impacted, but the entrance to the Hunting Hills community was closed off to other traffic.

Roanoke County police told 10 News that the U.S. Marshall’s Office is the lead in this case.

As of 11:43 p.m., the scene was cleared.

10 News has reached out to the authorities for more details on the incident.

