Danville siblings split $1 million lottery prize

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville brother and sister got lucky when they took their chances on a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Jesse Perkins and Mary Crider bought a ticket that matched the first five winning numbers in the Sept. 20 drawing, winning the $1 million prize.

The two often play the lottery together when the prize is over $200 million. This time, they’d get lucky on five randomly-selected numbers.

Perkins and Crider purchased the ticket at the Sunrise 6 on Franklin Turnpike. It was one of two nationwide to win the $1 million prize.

“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools Day!” Crider told Virginia Lottery officials.

“I had to look at the ticket a couple of times because I couldn’t believe it!” Perkins added.

Perkins said he has no immediate plans for his half of the prize, other than to donate to his favorite charities. Crider said she hopes to travel with her winnings.

The Virginia Lottery’s profits go to Virginia K-12 education, and Danville received more than $8.8 million in Lottery funds for the last fiscal year.