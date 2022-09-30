Floyd Co. defends their home turf, defeats Carroll Co.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Floyd County has been flying under the radar, but at some point, Coach Winfred Beal’s team is going to collide with Three Rivers’ best.

On Thursday night, Floyd Co. hosted Carroll Co. ahead of the storm.

In the first quarter, Rylan Swortzel connected with Phillip Radford, and trucked it to the end zone, taking the Buffaloes up 7-0.

Later in the game, Joshua Dalton put his wheels on and scurries to the end zone, pat no good, making it 7-6 Floyd Co.

Moving on to the third quarter, the Cavs were in the position to score again, but Elijah Cox was sacked in the backfield.

On the next possession, Emery Chaffin went right through the holes to the house.

Floyd Co. wins this one 23-14.