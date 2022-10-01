Lynchburg Police hold ceremony for new headquarters

Lynchburg city leaders and police had a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for a new headquarters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police will soon have a new place to call home.

City leaders and law enforcement held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the new headquarters.

The Police Chief said this process was six years in the making.

Police said the current facility is antiquated and staff works out of four different buildings. Now, they’ll be able to work together a lot easier than before.

The Chief was pleased to see the progress moving forward with the new facility.

“This is something, desperate, desperate for the men and women for the department it’s something that will not serve our staff but help us better serve our community for generations to come,” Ryan Zuidema, LPD Chief said.

The building is expected to be complete by late 2024.