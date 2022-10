The Eagles Nest is a tough place to land and survive in the Blue Ridge District

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play.

On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that.

After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot cousins, the Golden Eagles, the Franklin County Eagles came out victorious.

Franklin County defeated Staunton River 26-21.