The 5-1 Spartans took on the Cougars tonight

SALEM, Va. – The Spartans have flown away with many successful missions – they’ve won ten state titles so far.

On Friday, the Spartans had their minds set on getting yet another River Ridge District Crown.

It was back and forth early in the game, but Salem’s offensive line showed out for the win on Friday night.

The game’s final score was 49-14.