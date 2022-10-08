46º

LIVE

Local News

Woman’s body found in Botetourt County

Body found in 22,000 block of Botetourt Road

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: body, found, botetourt county
Police lights at a crime scene.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning.

At 7:02 a.m., the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the woman’s body lying in a gravel lot. Detectives are currently examining the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter