Woman’s body found in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning.

At 7:02 a.m., the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the woman’s body lying in a gravel lot. Detectives are currently examining the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.