An ‘udderly’ incredible rescue: Galax crews save cow from cellar

GALAX, Va. – What could’ve been a ‘cowtasrophy’ turned out to be an ‘udderly’ incredible rescue on Saturday in Galax.

Around 11:49 a.m., fire crews were called out to the 1500 block of Fairview Road where they found a cow that had fallen seven feet into a cellar, the Galax Fire Department said.

The several-hundred-pound cow fell through the floor after walking inside of the barn, crews said.

Galax fire crews said they were thinking outside of the box for a safe way to rescue the cow when they thought of Kings Towing and Recovery, who they called quickly.

When the towing company arrived, they used the wrecked boom to extend over the animal, then the farm owners fixed straps around the cow, safely and strategically, so it could be lifted to safety.

After about one hour, the cow was back on solid ground, and all crews were cleared, the Galax Fire Department said.

You can see more photos of the rescue below.