🍂 Show us your best fall foliage photos for a chance to see them on TV

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall is officially here, bringing the cool breeze and beautiful colors in the trees.

Whether you’re riding down the highway, taking a hike, or heading out to your local fall festival, you can probably catch a glimpse of the stunning reds, oranges, and greens covering the mountainsides in our region.

Your photos will be a part of our Pin It gallery and we’ll also post a few on our social media platforms.

Wondering how it works? It’s easy! All you have to do is:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Halloween/Fall channel,

Select a category for your photo,

Include a description (optional),

Hit submit,

Be on the lookout for your your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Once you submit your photos to the Halloween/Fall channel, they will appear below!