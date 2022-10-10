WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking for something for your family to do this spooky season? 10 News is hosting a familiar event that’s perfect for the whole family to get involved!

WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for the Halloween season.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., you and your family can head to Layman Family Farms to meet the 10 News family and have some free Halloween fun.

This year, Brittny, Rachel, Jeff, “Appy,” Jenna, Japhanie, Brittany, and Chris will be at the event, and more of us may join if we’re able to!

There will be a Kids Trick or Treat candy booth, a meet and greet with some of the 10 News family, and pumpkin painting with 10 News’ Virginia Today cast.

That’s not all – there will also be plenty of entertainment at this year’s Trick or Treat event, including fire trucks, an army truck, Star Wars, Mascots, and an electric car demonstration from Southern Team.

Layman Family Farms offers even more activities for their Farm Festival, including a carousel, corn maze, cow train, pillow jump, hayrides, and more for $10. Half of the admission fees will go to a charity.