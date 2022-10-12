Roanoke extends deadline for small businesses to apply for ARPA grants

Small businesses in Roanoke will now have until the end of January to apply for American Rescue Plan Funding

ROANOKE, Va. – Small businesses in the City of Roanoke have a last-minute chance to receive American Rescue Plan funding.

Roanoke’s Department of Economic Development Office extended the application deadline for the Small Business ARPA Funding Grant.

Nearly 60 businesses, like Texas Tavern, have applied and are being awarded $5,000 to help with COVID-19-related expenses.

City officials said they’re putting the extension in place because they still have the funds to help another 40 businesses.

“We wanted to be able to provide an opportunity for business if they needed them funding to get past COVID, if they needed those cleaning supplies, if they needed the money to retain their staff then they could apply for grant fund,” said the Director of Economic Development, Marc Nelson.

See the full list of requirements and how to apply on the city’s website.