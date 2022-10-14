Man sentenced in connection with murder of former Henry Co. deputy’s wife

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A suspect charged in the death of a former Henry County deputy sheriff’s wife has learned his fate.

This week, Collin Russell, of Stuart, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 20 years suspended for second-degree murder. In total, he received an active sentence of 55 years when including all charges against him.

Russell pleaded guilty to six charges, including the second-degree murder of Pamela Morse.

Here’s a breakdown of his sentence:

Second-degree murder - 40 years, with 20 suspended

Conspiracy to commit second-degree murder - 40 years, with 20 suspended

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - 3 years

Grand larceny of a motor vehicle - 20 years, with 15 suspended

Grand larceny of a firearm - 20 years, with 15 suspended

Possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years - 2 years

Along with Russell, three others were indicted in connection with Pamela’s murder, including her husband, David Morse, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

As we’ve reported previously, David was sentenced to 50 years, with 25 suspended, on the murder charge and 10 years, with 5 suspended on the conspiracy charge.

Tanna Fitzgerald, of Fieldale, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In October 2020, Fitzgerald died in jail after taking an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Rogers, of Meadows of Dan, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm.

Rogers’ trial is scheduled for November.