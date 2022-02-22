Former Henry County deputy who killed his wife to spend 30 years in prison

David Morse, a former deputy, retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was found guilty of murdering his wife.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A former Henry County deputy who killed his wife will spend three decades in prison.

David Morse, was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Pamela Morse.

The Henry Circuit Court judge sentenced Morse to 50 years, with 25 suspended, on the murder charge and 10 years, with 5 suspended, on the conspiracy charge.

He was found guilty on December 1 of both charges after he was the one who called police to his wife’s home on Wingfield Orchard Road on May 13, 2020, reporting that he had come home from work to find his wife dead.

Along with Morse, three others were indicted in connection with his wife’s murder.

Casey Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan, was charged for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 22, with a jury trial is scheduled for July 11.

Tanna Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In October 2020, Fitzgerald died in jail after taking an excessive amount of prescription blood pressure medication, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Collin Russell, 37, of Stuart, who was originally arrested on unrelated charges, was indicted for the following charges: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 22, with a jury trial is scheduled for July 11.