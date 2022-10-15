Danville woman wins $200k in online Virginia Lottery game

DANVILLE, Va. – This Danville woman must’ve been feeling lucky.

On Friday, the Virginia Lottery announced the winner of $200,000 in their online game, Shamrock Winnings.

Donna Brewer from Danville logged onto the Virginia Lottery app after she got off of work around 1:30 a.m., the lottery said.

When she logged in, the Virginia Lottery said she used her winnings from another game to try her luck in Shamrock Winnings.

We’re told it didn’t take her long to win big, even though she didn’t quite win the grand prize of $1,000,000.

Brewer told the Virginia Lottery she doesn’t have any immediate plans for the money other than to pay bills.