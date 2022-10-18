One dead, one hospitalized after Lynchburg house fire

One is dead and another is in the hospital following a house fire in Lynchburg Tuesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a fire Tuesday morning (Oct.18), according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the 1200 block of Early Street at about 8:30 a.m., and arrived to find fire just inside the front door and heavy smoke throughout the home.

Authorities told 10 News that a resident was found dead under the stairwell on the first floor.

Another resident managed to escape the blaze before firefighters arrived at the scene, but was hurt when he tried to reenter the home, according to the fire department.

He has been transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The fire department says no firefighters were hurt during the incident.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.