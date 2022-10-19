Get ready to fight off zombies at this year’s 3rd Annual Zombie Survival in Moneta

Get ready to join in on one of Southwest Virginia’s most unique haunted attractions.

MONETA, Va. – Get ready to join in on one of Southwest Virginia’s most unique haunted attractions. You and your friends can join Roanoke Airsoft on a half-mile walk through the woods fighting zombies.

“The Woods Have Eyes” is the theme of this year’s Zombie Survival Walk.

The haunted walk moves away from the game of airsoft and into a scary thrilling walk through zombie-infested woods in Moneta.

You will be joined by a leader who will try to help you navigate your way and rescue other survivors.

Something that makes this attraction different from other haunts, is you have the opportunity to fight back.

John Davis, the owner of Roanoke Airsoft says, “There are zombies and all kinds of things out there that want to eat you, but the nice thing is we are going to give you a pistol and you are going to get to defend yourself, which you don’t in any other situation. But we do take your guns away from you at certain points too, which makes it frightening because you’ve got this confidence now that I can shoot this thing back that wants to eat me.”

As you walk through the woods, you are in a group of eight, but before starting your journey, you will need to undergo a quick safety training.

It takes about 60 actors to make this haunted walk possible. Organizers have been planning for this event for the past couple of weeks.

Volunteers at Roanoke Airsoft make all the decorations by hand. Last year, 1,000 people made their way through the Zombie Survival.

If you think you have what it takes to fight off these zombies, you can get a time slot for either Saturday, Oct. 21st or the 22nd from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $20 each.