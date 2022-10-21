Covington prepares for annual Fall In Our Town festival

The city of Covington is celebrating fall this weekend with their annual "Fall in our Town" festival.

COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington is celebrating the fall season this weekend with its annual Fall In Our Town festival.

The festival offers a little something for everyone from trunk-or-treat, live music, and a chili cook-off to the annual hit, Pumpkins in the Park.

Pumpkins in the Park is an event where kids get to pick out a pumpkin and decorate it at no charge.

Last year, over 300 pumpkins were given away and this year organizers are expecting the same kind of turnout.

“No better joy than to be out here on a beautiful Saturday with our children, it’s kind of neat to watch the children go out there and pick a big ol’ pumpkin and struggle to carry it. It does our hearts good,” said Allen Dressler, the Director of Parks and Recreation,.

The fun begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Jackson River Sports Complex in Covington.

