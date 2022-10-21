‘There is no wrong place to go:’ How to find the best fall foliage in Southwest Virginia

When we think of fall, we think of the changing colors of leaves and here in Southwest Virginia, there are some pretty spectacular places to get a peek of the fall foliage.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – When we think of fall, we think of the changing colors of leaves and here in Southwest Virginia, there are some pretty spectacular places to get a peek at the fall foliage.

This time of year is considered peak season on the Appalachian Trail and surrounding areas because of the fall foliage.

“The great thing is this time of year, there is no wrong place to go. Whether you’ve got a big sweeping view or if you are under the canopy of leaves it’s just beautiful everywhere,” said Regional Manager of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Kathryn Herndon-Powell. “It is the most popular time to visit places like McAfee knob, dragon’s tooth, and tinker cliffs. So on the weekends, it can be a bit crowded at trailheads.”

Since 2020, hiking and outdoor activities along the Appalachian Trail have grown exponentially, and two years later, things haven’t slowed down.

“We’ve continued to see a rise in visitation every year and this is the peak season for hikers, day hikers especially,” said Herndon-Powell.

Even if you aren’t in the mood for a hike, you can still see these beautiful fall colors by stopping at one of the hundreds of overlooks along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“I would recommend people folks to really branch out and look for those hidden gems, places that aren’t as well known. Especially if you head north from Daleville, the trail and the Blue Ridge Parkway kind of crisscross so you can combine a beautiful drive with a hike,” said Herndon-Powell.

Below are some things to keep in mind before you go out to gaze at the fall foliage:

Plan ahead,

Know how long a hike will take,

Know when the sun will go down.

The new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle can be used to combat crowds during peak season, giving you the option to skip the hassle of parking.

