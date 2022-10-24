26-year-old man dies in fatal Bedford County hit-and-run last month

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County at the end of last month, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the incident happened on Sept. 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 just west of Route 811 in Bedford County.

Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle hit him and he died at the scene, police said.

Virginia State Police is seeking information on this crash, including the identity of the driver. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to contact Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or by calling 1-800-542-5959.

The crash remains under investigation.