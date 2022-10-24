Layman Distributing donates 130,000 pieces of candy for WSLS’ Trick or Treat event

There will be 10 (10!) different candy booths

SALEM, Va. – WSLS Trick or Treat returns to Layman Family farms Thursday, and now, we’ll have a ton of candy to give out, thanks to Layman Distributing.

At our Trick or Treat event, there will be ten candy booths set up with more than 130,000 treats donated by Layman Distributing.

From Hershey’s Kisses to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, leaders of the Salem-based company said they’re excited to put a smile on children’s faces for Halloween.

“It feels fantastic, we’re a company on the move and growing this is a great place to work and we’re looking for new people, new team members to be a part of that,” Scott Thomasson, Vice President of Layman Distributing said.

The company has been distributing to the region for more than 70 years and plans to expand to another location next year.

To learn more about 10 News’ Trick or Treat event, visit this webpage.